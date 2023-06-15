Zimbabwe Implements Five-Year Expiry on Driver’s Licences

Zimbabwe has implemented a new regulation that driver’s licences will now expire after a period of five years. This change is part of an ongoing effort to maintain up-to-date records and ensure all drivers continue to meet the necessary driving standards and regulations in the country. This initiative aligns with international practices, promoting road safety and compliance with traffic laws.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development (MoTiD) in Zimbabwe has announced the phase-out of metal licences as part of the process to introduce the new Southern African Development Community (SADC) compliant licence. This new licence will be valid for five years, enabling regular updates to drivers’ credentials and photos to enhance authenticity.

The new SADC-compliant driver’s licence, which is set to launch next week Monday, will be recognized in 25 countries across the SADC, Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), and East African Community (EAC) regions.

According to the ministry, these new licences can be acquired through Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) offices across all provinces and will be available for collection from the closest post office, decentralizing the acquisition process for new driver’s licences.

The Ministry clarified in a frequently asked questions section that the old metal licence discs will eventually be replaced with plastic ones, but the exact phase-out date will be announced in the future. “The metal disc remains valid, but MoTiD will announce the phase-out date in the future,” said the Ministry.

Regarding retests, the Ministry noted, “Once you are a licence holder, your photo and biometrics will be updated every 5 years. A vision test will also be conducted during renewal. A 5-year validity ensures the driver’s suitability in terms of health and vision, as well as the updating of credentials (including biometric).”

The Ministry further mentioned that for those on the backlog, the validity of their licences will commence from the date the new plastic licence is issued. For public service vehicle drivers, the existing rules will continue to apply.