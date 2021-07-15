Zimbabwe-made budget car Mureza Prim8 is finally going on sale

Market entry … The Mureza Prim8 is going on sale next week with 100 units assembled

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – Zimbabwean low-cost vehicle maker Mureza Auto Co says it is ready with its first 100 vehicles going on sale at US$13,500 each.

The company was recently granted a licence to assemble motor vehicles in South Africa, marking a significant step as it enters the African motoring industry.

The company, registered under Mureza Holdings, is looking to make a mark on the continent with the release of two models headlined by the Prim8 SUV range.

“Mureza Holdings (Pty) Ltd is now a licenced entity to manufacture vehicles in the Republic of South Africa under their Mureza Auto Co brand,” the company said in a statement.

“Our appreciation goes to our dedicated staff, investors, partners and stakeholders who have made this milestone possible.

“This is a major milestone in our vision to become the leading car manufacturer in Africa. To the African market, the wait is almost over. We are working in the background to ensure we bring quality and affordable vehicles and an untamed motoring experience to the African continent.”

Mureza, founded by CEO Tatenda Mungofa, claims to be the first black-owned car manufacturer in Africa.

The company is releasing the first batch of 100 cars into the market next week. Customers can pre-order with a US$3,000 deposit on the Mureza website: https://mureza.co.za

The Prim8 car range comes with a dynamic style of design, with emphasis on safety, strength and affordability. The look of the car follows a gold standard for all of the Mureza designs with an eye on comfort and durability over roads of diverse conditions.

Fully equipped with modern vehicle components and features, the car is set to provide competition for existing brands and value for money for the customers.

Other models under the firm include the Prim8-inspired T1 Pickup Truck, which is under production and the Athlete and Tusker models which are set to be rolled out next year.

The Prim8 enters the market at a retail price of US$13,500 in Zimbabwe and R196,000 in South Africa.