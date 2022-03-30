Zimbabwe no longer require negative PCR certificate on arrival

HARARE – Government says returning residents to Zimbabwe and visitors are no longer required to present a negative PCR certificate on arrival at ports of entry.

This was revealed by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa during a post-Cabinet media briefing held this Tuesday evening.

“Cabinet has resolved that returning residents and visitors are no longer required to present a negative PCR certificate on arrival at ports of entry. Only a valid vaccination certificate showing that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with any one WHO-approved vaccines will suffice.”

Senator Mutsvangwa explained that the resolution had been made following a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

“This is in recognition of the declining COVID-19 new cases, most of which are now very mild or have no symptoms and increasing vaccination coverage. A negative PCR certificate will only be a requirement if the returning resident or visitor is not fully vaccinated.

“Government wishes to remind all citizens that COVID-19 is still with us and is, therefore, appealing to all Zimbabweans to continue adhering to the laid down World Health Organisation protocols at all times,” she added.

As at 28 March, 2022, the country’s cumulative COVID-19 cases stood at 245 927, with 237 295 recoveries and 5 438 deaths.

The recovery rate was 96%, with 3 194 active cases having been recorded.

The number of new COVID-19 cases decreased to 1 301 during the week under review, compared to the 2 004 recorded the previous week.

Regarding the national vaccination programme, as at 28 March, 2022, a total of 4 917 541 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, while 3 498 431 had received their second dose.

A total of 288 693 third doses have been administered to date.

The National Vaccination Blitz saw 481 005 doses being administered between 21 and 25 March, 2022.

