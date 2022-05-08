Zimbabwe NOC names 10 Olympic Solidarity scholarship recipients for Paris 2024 cycle

Donata Katai, left, competed in the women’s 100m backstroke event at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

The Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) has named 10 recipients of International Olympic Committee (IOC) Olympic Solidarity scholarships for the Paris 2024 cycle.

Olympic Solidarity is designed to help National Olympic Committees support athletes’ development on the path to major events.

Zimbabwean athletes in five sports are set to benefit.

Triathlete Andie Kuipers plus swimming trio Denilson Cyprianos, Donata Katai and Nomvula Banele Mjimba are part of the group to be awarded scholarships.

Triple jumper Chengetayi Mapaya, long-distance runners Isaac Mpofu and Fortune Chidziva, rowers Justine Carla Hobbs and Stephen Cox and judoka Christe-Rose Prestorius have also been included.

“The scholarships being offered today are part of our potential athletes’ preparatory support,” ZOC President Thabani Gonye said.

“This support will ensure creation of a conducive qualification environment.”

The support is expected to ensure athletes have access to adequate training facilities, a specialist coaching and regular medical assistance.

It is also due to cover accident and illness insurance plus travel costs.

“This development is in line with the ZOC 2021-2024 strategic goal number one, athlete development and support, focusing on ensuring well supported and adequately prepared athletes who will perform optimally at world level competitions, the Olympic games in particular,” Gonye added.

“The strategic objective being to qualify at least 10 individual sport athletes and one team sport with at least two athletes achieving top-16 placing or better at the Paris 2024 Games.”

Katai was one of five Zimbabwean athletes who competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

She made history by becoming the first black swimmer to represent Zimbabwe at the Olympics when she participated in the 100 metres backstroke.

The 18-year-old set a personal best in the heats with a time of 1min 2.73sec.

Peter Wezlar represented his country in the men’s 100m freestyle.

Ngoni Makusha competed in the men’s 100m in athletics and Scott Vincent took part in golf.

Peter Purcell-Gilpin was the country’s only rower at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

