Zimbabwe oil drilling to drive exploration in Africa

Zimbabwe’s planned oil well in Muzarabani, Mukuyu-1, where Australian Stock Exchange-listed company Invictus Energy is set to commence drilling this month, has been classified as one of the “key wells” by Westwood Global Energy Group, which means it has potential to help Africa return to high-impact exploration status this year.

Westwood Global Energy Group, a renowned UK-based global energy think-tank, also listed wells in South Africa, Namibia and Mozambique among key drivers of oil exploration activity in the continent in 2022.

In an appraisal report released on Wednesday, Westwood Global Energy Group senior analyst Jamie Collard said Mukuyu-1 is among 90 high-impact oil wells expected to have been drilled across the globe by year-end.

“Africa will see a return to high-impact exploration in 2022, with key wells planned in South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe following the successes in Namibia earlier in the year,” reads part of the report.

“Whilst activity levels in Asia Pacific and NW Europe are relatively stable, 2022 sees a return to high-impact exploration in the deepwater of the Eastern Mediterranean after 2021 when no wells were drilled.”

Drilling of Mukuyu-1 well is set for August, with Exalo’s 202 Rig now on location at the well site in Muzarabani.

It will test one of the largest prospects to be drilled globally in 2022.-SUNDAYMAIL

