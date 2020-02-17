Zimbabwe oil mogul Kuda Tagwirei re-emerges hanging out with the President

A photo of embattled business tycoon Kuda Tagwirei with President Emmerson Mnangagwa has surfaced on the internet.

The photo shows Tagwirei at what looks like Mnangagwa’s office and he is holding a child.

Tagwirei is a controversial businessman who is accused of using the Command Agriculture projecvt to siphon money from the treasury.

The project gobbled more than three billion united states dollars which is not accounted for.

Recently, two ZANU PF youth leaders Godfrey Tsenengamu and Kuda Tagwirei were suspended from their positions after they acused Tagwirei of corruption.

Source – Byo24

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

