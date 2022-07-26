Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Business Zimbabwe Okays Cannabis Use in Medicines For First Time
BusinessHealth & FitnessZimbabwe

Zimbabwe Okays Cannabis Use in Medicines For First Time

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Zimbabwe is allowing cannabis to be sold for the first time as part of complementary medicines given to patients.

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe has invited all licensed cannabis and hemp producers, manufacturers, importers, exporters and retail pharmacists to apply for approval to sell the products. 

The regulator requested those interested to provide product samples and also allow its officials to inspect production sites. “Unlicensed sellers of cannabis will be prosecuted for selling unapproved” medicines, it said in a letter, dated July 18.

The southern African nation is seeking to boost income from cannabis as it gradually shifts away from tobacco, the main cash-crop. The approval will help spur an industry that the country’s Treasury estimates has the potential to reach $1.25 billion a year. 

OTHERS LIKED:

data-full-width="">

Cannabis for medicinal purposes has “immense potential” to generate export receipts and tax revenues, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has said.

Medicinal cannabis is mostly used to manage pain as an alternative to regular pharmaceutical drugs. Medical research shows that it has the ability to reduce physical pain and can also be effective in helping ease neurological distress.

You may also like

Zimbabwe’s population now just over 15 million

Opposition MP Sikhala remains behind bars as bail is denied

Sungura cyberture – Mark Ngwazi on a mission to broaden Zimbabwe’s biggest...

Zimbabwean gold coins goes on the market

Elon Musk’s father says he’s been asked to donate sperm to create...

Ngezi Platinum Sacks Ex- Man City Star Benjani Mwaruwari

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Zimbabwe’s population now just over 15 million
Opposition MP Sikhala remains behind bars as bail is denied
Australian police open probe into Mnangagwa over rape complaint
Mai Titi’s second marriage crashes

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!