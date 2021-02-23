Zimbabwe opposition party president threatens to Shoot Chamisa

data-full-width="">

Nelson Chamisa

Ideal Zimbabwe leader Tinashe Jonasi has vowed to kill MDC Alliance Nelson Chamisa for causing suffering of Zimbabwe through calling for sanctions and playing dirty politics.

He says if he had access to Chamisa he would “physically beat him or shoot him dead”.

“If I had an army I would shoot Chamisa”, he declares.

Jonasi who was once an avid critic of Zanu PF has made a U-turn in his attacks now claiming Chamisa is a threat both internally and external

Attacking Tendai Biti, Jonasi says he would not be apologetic since he wrote a letter to the World Bank to block them form aiding Zimbabwe with funds for Covid-19.

He says Chamisa is responsible for sabotaging Zimbabwe which causes suffering to ordinary Zimbabwe.

“An internal dispute must be resolved internally… when Americans were in dispute during elections, they never invited Chamisa to help them”, Jonasi argues.

Watch Below:

