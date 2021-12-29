Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Zimbabwe passports valid until they expire

by reporter263
written by reporter263

GOVERNMENT yesterday clarified the e-passport application process, saying current Zimbabwean passports will remain valid until they expire.

The Home Affairs ministry said the online application for passports was open for both normal and electronic passports.

“The normal passport application procedure is going on and non-biometric passports will work until they expire.

“In line with the COVID-19 restrictions and your convenience, issuance of biometric or e-passports is only done online. Anyone can apply for a biometric passport whether your passport has expired or you have it or you have applied before as long as you are a Zimbabwean citizen.”

Current passports will expire in December 2023.

The e-passport US$20 or $2 400 application fees have to be deposited with CBZ Holdings or First Capital Bank.

data-full-width="">

This was after the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights challenged a decision by the government to grant CBZ Holdings monopoly to collect the application fees.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched the e-passport on December 14. An ordinary e-passport costs US$100 and an emergency one costs US$200.

Source – NewsDay Zimbabwe

