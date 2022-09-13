Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Business Zimbabwe police break up UZ protests
BusinessCrime & CourtsZimbabwe

Zimbabwe police break up UZ protests

by reporter263
written by reporter263

UNIVERSITY of Zimbabwe (UZ) students yesterday protested at the institution over a massive fee hike of as much as $500 000.

The students resolved to boycott lectures until the fees are reviewed, but riot police invaded the UZ campus to drive the students out of hostels.

Speaking to NewsDay, Students Representative Council president Allan Chipoyi said they were riled by the fee hike that has come amid dire economic challenges.

“In as much as we pursue dialogue today with the administration, no student should go to lectures until the institution has resolved to go back to the fees that we were paying last semester,” he said.

Some students who requested not to be named argued that the institution was going against government on price increases.

The riot police chased the students into New Complex 1, an all-girls hostel, leaving the female students traumatised, considering that most of them seemed unaware of what was going on.

data-full-width="">

Most affected were first-year students staying on the ground floor of the hostel.

You may also like

Mayor orders residents to use scotch carts for refuse collection

Zimbabwe: Journalist assaulted by Nelson Chamisa party security officers amid increased attacks...

VIDEO : Nelson Chamisa Unveils His ‘Bullet Proof Car’

Zimbabwean man beaten to death by SA mobs, house burnt down

Money Lenders Chasing On Mai Titi After She Burnt US$6 000-Worth Wedding...

Disaster as massive fire burns down Kutama College hostel

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Mayor orders residents to use scotch carts for refuse collection
Zimbabwe: Journalist assaulted by Nelson Chamisa party security officers amid increased attacks on media workers
VIDEO : Nelson Chamisa Unveils His ‘Bullet Proof Car’
Zimbabwe police break up UZ protests

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!