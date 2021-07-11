Zimbabwe records 42 more Covid-19 deaths

ZIMBABWE recorded 42 Covid-19 deaths and Mashonaland West contributed almost half of the tally.

Mashonaland West has 19 deaths, Harare has eight, while Bulawayo and Mashonaland East have four, Matabeleland North and Midlands have three each and in Mashonaland Central one person died.

Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 death toll has risen to 2 126

There are 1 787 new cases of Covid-19 as of yesterday, with Mashonaland West also topping with 584, followed by Harare which has 326, Bulawayo 160, Mashonaland East 191, Mashonaland Central 141, Manicaland 110, Matabeleland North 91, Masvingo 66, Midlands 60 and Matabeleland South 58.

The Government is on a vaccination drive to achieve herd immunity and to date, 886 619 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

