Zimbabwe records 47 Covid deaths on Thursday

The country has witnessed an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases with a shocking 47 deaths recorded Thursday.

“The country has recorded 1 112 new cases and 47 deaths reported in the last 24 hours and the 7 day rolling average for new cases further spikes to 956 from 921 on Wednesday,” reads the Covid-19 update from Ministry of Health and Childcare.

All 1147 are local cases with 467 from Harare alone. 3 106 PCR tests done on Thursday and the positivity was 36 percent.

Deaths were recorded in Mashonaland West were 20, Harare 10, Manicaland seven, Mashonaland East five, Mashonaland Central and Masvingo two and Bulawayo one.

The Ministry also reported that 1056 new recoveries were reported, with the National Recovery rate standing at 58 percent and active cases going up to 10018 today.

“As of 14 January 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 25368 cases, 14714 recoveries and 636 deaths,” part of the statistics.

On Thursday the highest number of cases were recorded in Harare with 467 cases, followed by Manicaland with 183, Mash East with 117 and Mash Central with 110.