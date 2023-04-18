Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Arts & Lifestyle Zimbabwe Republic Police Release Names Of Timboom Bus Accident Victims
Timboom Bus

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of the 13 people who died in the Timboom Bus Accident near Chivhu on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as

  • Lilian Taranhike (30) of Manyame Airbase in Harare,
  • Esnath Taruvinga (75), of Chief Nerutanga, Buhera.
  • Jenifer Rima (64), of Chief Nerutanga, Buhera.
  • Maria Gwatidzo (43) of Chief Nerutanga, Buhera.
  • Flora Malungeni (46) of Chief Nerutanga, Buhera.
  • Clifford Zvenyika (40), of Murambinda in Buhera
  • Irene Chikwati of Murambinda in Buhera
  • Percylin Chitondwe (36) of Murambinda in Buhera,
  • Zakariya Makonese (51) of Chikomba,
  • Beatrice Nyambira (48) of Morris Depot in Harare,
  • Tafadzwa Rerayi of Nyashanu,
  • Esnath Mubaiwa (62) of Hatcliffe
  • Lovemore Matsivo (31) of Chivhu.

