Zimbabwe Sees a Sharp Rise in Divorce Cases: Experts Blame Infidelity, Social Media, and Financial Struggles

Harare, Zimbabwe – Zimbabwe has recorded a massive surge in divorce cases, with 3,214 separations filed across the country in 2024, a sharp increase from 2,149 cases in 2023. Despite this rise, only 1,562 divorces have been finalized, placing growing pressure on both families and the judicial system.

According to official court records, Harare leads with 1,945 cases filed and 996 finalized, followed by Bulawayo, which recorded 825 divorce applications, with only 383 resolved. Other regions reported lower numbers, including:

Masvingo High Court – 179 cases filed, 70 finalized

– Mutare High Court – 157 cases filed, 78 finalized

– Chinhoyi High Court – 108 cases filed, 35 finalized

The rising divorce trend is raising concerns among legal experts, religious leaders, and community organizations, who cite infidelity, social media misuse, financial difficulties, poor communication, and gender-based violence (GBV) as the key drivers behind these breakups.

Experts Weigh in on Rising Divorce Rates

Marriage Under Strain: Financial and Emotional Burdens

Bishop Rocky Moyo, president of the Council of Churches in Africa, highlighted that the statistics reflect deeply personal and painful family stories.

“These figures embody the heart-wrenching stories of families torn apart. The causes are complex, ranging from modern life pressures to financial strains and communication breakdowns,” Bishop Moyo stated.

He emphasized that marriage requires effort, and stressed the importance of spiritual unity, community support, and open dialogue in strengthening relationships.

Gender-Based Violence: A Silent Contributor to Divorces

Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association (ZWLA) Regional Director Ms. Sethulo Ncube revealed that GBV plays a significant role in the rise of divorces.

“Most divorces we handle are linked to GBV, infidelity, or financial concerns. The impact on children is particularly distressing, as they are often caught in the crossfire,” she said.

Social Media and Technology Fueling Marital Conflicts

Bulawayo-based lawyer Mr. Tinashe Runganga noted that modern technology is increasing trust issues between partners.

“Social media, dating sites, and smartphones are breeding grounds for mistrust. Couples often hide activities on their devices, leading to suspicions, arguments, and, in some cases, GBV,” he explained.

Justice Tawanda Chitapi’s 2016 ruling on cellphone privacy is now being revisited, as he ruled that evidence obtained by snooping into a spouse’s cellphone without permission is inadmissible in court. This ruling underscores the sensitive nature of trust and privacy in marriages.

Long-Distance Relationships: A Major Factor in Breakups

Bulawayo Residents Association (BURA) Chairperson Mr. Winos Dube pointed out that migration and long-distance relationships are also contributing to the surge in divorces.

“With many people leaving the country for work or other opportunities, long-distance relationships often become unsustainable. Trust issues and infidelity frequently arise, leading to separations,” he noted.

Addressing the Rising Divorce Rate in Zimbabwe

To tackle the issue, community leaders and experts are urging:

✅ More access to marriage counseling and relationship education

✅ Increased financial literacy programs for couples

✅ Greater mental health support for individuals and families

✅ Stronger efforts to combat gender-based violence (GBV)

With collaborative efforts between churches, NGOs, legal experts, and community leaders, it is hoped that families can rebuild stronger foundations and reduce the number of separations.

The rise in divorce cases in Zimbabwe reflects underlying economic, social, and technological pressures affecting marriages today. As experts call for increased support systems, Zimbabwean couples are being encouraged to invest in stronger communication, financial stability, and emotional well-being to navigate the challenges of modern-day relationships.

