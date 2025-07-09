Zimbabwe Sees Surge in Carbon Credit Project Interest

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government has recorded a surge in interest from both domestic and international players in carbon credit trading following the recent implementation of comprehensive regulations under Statutory Instrument 48 of 2025.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife confirmed that over 130 entities have registered on the country’s digital carbon credit application platform, including 98 project developers, five auditors, and 27 buyers.

The new legislation is designed to ensure Zimbabwe gains more financial benefit from its growing carbon market an industry from which the country missed out on potential earnings of over US$147.3 million from the 22.5 million carbon credits issued as of February, each valued at US$6.53 on the global market.

Under SI 48 of 2025, the government will receive 30% of all revenue generated from carbon credits, while 2% of the total credit volume will be allocated to a national buffer account to offset risks such as reversals or over-crediting.

Uptake Grows Amid Revenue Potential

Climate Change Management Director Washington Zhakata told NewsDay Business that interest in carbon credit trading is growing, although the government has yet to issue firm revenue projections.

“Since the promulgation of the carbon market policy and regulatory frameworks, we have seen encouraging uptake from both local and international actors,” said Zhakata. “Several projects are at different stages of registration.”

While emphasising that the market is still in its early stages, Zhakata said Zimbabwe stands to benefit from increased foreign direct investment, climate finance inflows, and environmental protection.

Concerns Over High Entry Costs

Despite the optimism, stakeholders have raised concerns about the high costs of entry into the carbon credit sector. The fee structure includes:

US$2,500 for developer registration

for developer registration US$250 maintenance fee

maintenance fee US$3,000 for a Project Idea Note (PIN)

for a Project Idea Note (PIN) US$5,000 for project design document submission

These, along with additional operational costs, bring the startup amount to over US$10,000, a figure local developers say is too steep given their limited access to financing.

“Our biggest concern is pricing,” said one project developer. “Most local players can’t afford more than US$10,000 just to get started. We urge the government to reconsider these fees.”

Government Response: Cost Reflects Standards

Zhakata responded by stating that the fees are designed to cover administrative and operational costs and ensure the registry meets international standards of credibility and transparency.

“The current structure is aligned with global practices and ensures the integrity of Zimbabwe’s carbon market. Future revisions will be informed by stakeholder feedback and reviews of operational sustainability,” he added.

The ministry also indicated that capacity-building initiatives and user support enhancements are being rolled out to assist particularly small-scale and local developers.

As the government moves to streamline the registration process and reinforce trust in Zimbabwe’s carbon market, industry observers say the next 12 months will be crucial in determining whether the frameworks introduced can deliver the projected environmental and financial returns.