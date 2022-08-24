Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Zimbabwe , South Africa Ministers to meet in October over exemption permits

CABINET Ministers from Zimbabwe and South Africa are set to meet in October to continue deliberations on the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP).

The special ZEP permits were issued in 2009, and are due to expire this year.

The ZEP is a special dispensation permit, which provided legal protection to an estimated 178 000 Zimbabweans who live, work and study in South Africa.

This will leave about 178 000 Zimbabweans facing deportation from South Africa.

Addressing Tuesday’s post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the agreement to meet in October was made at the recent Bi-National Commission (BNC) Mid-Term Review.

“On Zimbabwe Exemption Permit, the Mid Term Review urged Ministers of Labour and of Home Affairs to meet by the end of October 2022 to make relevant interventions on Labour migration.”

