Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Business Zimbabwe to Compensate White Former Farmers
BusinessZimbabwe

Zimbabwe to Compensate White Former Farmers

by reporter263
written by reporter263

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe will compensate white farmers, whose land was forcibly taken, over 10 years instead of the 20 announced three years ago, according to finance minister Mthuli Ncube.

FILE - A farmer addresses a meeting of white commercial farmers in Harare, Zimbabwe, Feb. 5, 2010.
FILE – A farmer addresses a meeting of white commercial farmers in Harare, Zimbabwe, Feb. 5, 2010.

Addressing journalists in Harare on Thursday, Ncube said the money would be raised through treasury bills.

“We should try to pay faster than 10 years,” Ncube said, noting that most of the farmers were now old.

Zimbabwe agreed in 2020 to pay $3.5 billion in compensation to local white farmers whose land was taken by the government to resettle Black families, while foreign white farmers were allowed to apply to get seized land back, moving closer to resolving one of the most divisive policies of the Robert Mugabe era.

data-full-width="">

You may also like

Men arrested for selling voter registration forms

Man kills daughter, eats flesh

Zimbabwe ready to welcome 178 000 locals from South Africa

Muvevi cleared of six murder charges

Mozambique pastor dies attempting 40-day Jesus fast

UK: HIV+ Zim university student jailed for touching woman ‘sexually’ without her...

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Chimbetu recovers from drug addiction
Witness recounts Chiwenga ‘blood stains’ as Mubaiwa attempted murder trial takes off
Zimbabwe to Compensate White Former Farmers
Real Mallorca attacker Tino Kadawere makes La Liga history for Zimbabwe

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!