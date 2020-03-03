Zimbabwe to deport travellers from coronavirus-hit countries

By Gibson Nyikadzino

Monica Mutsvangwa

THE Zimbabwe government has resolved that travellers from countries affected by coronavirus produce medical certificates upon entering the country.

Those who fail to produce medical certificates will be deported, it has been resolved.

The resolution comes after two cases were flagged in Zimbabwe. Government however said the two cases have been dealt with.

Addressing the media at the post-cabinet briefing, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa also said over 6 169 travellers from countries affected by coronavirus have been screened at the country’s air and land points of entry.

“As of March 1, 2020 the Health ministry indicated that 6 169 travellers have been screened. Two cases were detected. A Zimbabwean from Bahrain and a Chinese national but both have been tested and are negative.

“The Health ministry discharged them but now we are monitoring them,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The minister said all visitors from affected countries should produce a valid medical certificate from a general hospital from their countries.

Government has also announced that all stakeholders, medical professionals and spot checks will be conducted to monitor those in self quarantine

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

