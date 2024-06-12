Zimbabwe to Join BRICS Bloc Soon, Says President Mnangagwa
Zimbabwe to Join BRICS Bloc Soon, Says President Mnangagwa

  12/06/2024
Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced that his country plans to join the BRICS bloc in the near future.

Mnangagwa made the announcement after attending an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, in early June 2024.

BRICS is an intergovernmental economic bloc originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The bloc has recently expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Speaking in Russia, Mnangagwa stated: “On joining BRICS, I discussed that issue with my dear brother, President Vladimir Putin of Russia, telling him that it is our desire to join the bloc.

“I also had earlier discussed it with my neighbor, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa. The prospects are good because none of the BRICS members are anti-Zimbabwe. We also have excellent relations with China and Brazil.”

As of 2022, the combined gross domestic product (GDP) of the BRICS bloc was at least $25.85 trillion, slightly exceeding that of the United States.

