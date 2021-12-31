Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Zimbabwe Warriors Arrive in Cameroon for AFCON

THE Warriors have arrived in Yaoundé, Cameroon, ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations set to kick off on the ninth of next month.
After departing Harare this Wednesday afternoon and sleeping in Addis Ababa, the Warriors finally landed in the West African nation just before mid-day.
The team linked up with European based midfielder Kundai Benyu in Ethiopia, while the remaining five European based stars will join their teammates after this weekend’s matches.
Head coach Norman Mapeza believes they are now getting down to business.
“We only had three training sessions at home, so now this is the time we have these 10 days we are going to work hard in our combinations and try to be in the best shape possible and hopefully we won’t pick up injuries,” said the head coach.
Zimbabwe will kick off their AFCON campaign with a date against West African giants Senegal before matches against a tricky Guinea team and neighbours Malawi.

Warriors AFCON 2021 Squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Petros Mhari (FC Platinum), Martin Mapisa (FC Zamora), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars)

DEFENDERS: Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Godknows Murwira, Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United)

MIDFIELDERS: Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Never Tigere (Azam), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Ishmael Wadi (JDR Stars), Kundai Benyu (Vestri)

STRIKERS: Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town), Prince Dube (Azam) David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai) Tinotenda Kadewere (Olympique Lyonnais)

