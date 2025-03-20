Zimbabwe Warriors Fight Back to Draw 2-2 Against Benin in World Cup Qualifier

Durban, South Africa – The Zimbabwean Warriors showcased remarkable resilience as they fought back from a two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw against Benin in their Group C FIFA World Cup Qualifier at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Thursday evening.
A Tale of Two Halves: Warriors Show Grit After Early Setback
Zimbabwe endured a difficult start, conceding two early goals in the opening minutes. However, captain Marshall Munetsi led by example, pulling one back just before halftime to revive his team’s hopes.
In the second half, former Warriors captain Knowledge Musona stepped up to score the crucial equalizer just before the hour mark. Zimbabwe dominated possession in the latter stages, creating several opportunities but failing to capitalize on their momentum for a winning goal.
World Cup Qualification Standings After Matchday 5
The draw means Zimbabwe now sits on three points after five matches, while Benin moves up to eight points. The Warriors will need a strong finish in their remaining fixtures if they are to keep their slim qualification hopes alive.
Zimbabwe’s Next Challenge: Nigeria Showdown Looms
Zimbabwe’s next fixture is against Nigeria, a game that holds extra significance as President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged a US$150,000 winning bonus for their matches against Benin and Nigeria.
The Super Eagles will provide a tough test, but the Warriors will take confidence from their spirited performance against Benin.