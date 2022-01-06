Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
ZIMBABWE – Warriors looking to go far at AFCON

by reporter263
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe appears in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations for the third successive time, hoping to go beyond the group stages for the first time in their history.

Nickname: Warriors

Participation No. 5

Records: Group stage (2004, 2006, 2017, 2019)

Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - Ghana v Zimbabwe (2)

Qualifiers:

Zimbabwe 0-0 Botswana

Zambia 1-2 Zimbabwe

Algeria 3-1 Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe 2-2 Algeria

Botswana 0-1 Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe 0-2 Zambia

Norman Mapeza Coach of Zimbabwe

Coach: Norman Mapeza

Country: Zimbabwe

Date of Birth: 12.04.1972 

“All the teams present at the AFCON are aiming for the title even if only one team can do it. AFCON have shown that there is no such thing as a small team “.

Squad

Zimbabwe Knowledge Musona

Players to watch:

Tino Kadewere (25) Forward, Lyon (France)

Teenage Hadebe (26) Defender, Huoston Dynamo (USA)

Knowledge Musona (31) Forward, Al Ta’ee Ha’il (Saudi Arabia)

