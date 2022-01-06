ZIMBABWE – Warriors looking to go far at AFCON

Zimbabwe appears in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations for the third successive time, hoping to go beyond the group stages for the first time in their history.
Nickname: Warriors
Participation No. 5
Records: Group stage (2004, 2006, 2017, 2019)
Qualifiers:
Zimbabwe 0-0 Botswana
Zambia 1-2 Zimbabwe
Algeria 3-1 Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe 2-2 Algeria
Botswana 0-1 Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe 0-2 Zambia
Coach: Norman Mapeza
Country: Zimbabwe
Date of Birth: 12.04.1972
“All the teams present at the AFCON are aiming for the title even if only one team can do it. AFCON have shown that there is no such thing as a small team “.
Squad
Players to watch:
Tino Kadewere (25) Forward, Lyon (France)
Teenage Hadebe (26) Defender, Huoston Dynamo (USA)
Knowledge Musona (31) Forward, Al Ta’ee Ha’il (Saudi Arabia)