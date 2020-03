Zimbabwe Wedding Venues to Allow Only 4 People As Coronavirus Fear Heightens

Zimbabwe courts solemnising civil marriages are limiting attendance to just the couple and two witnesses, it has been announced.

The number of marriages solemnised at the Harare Magistrates’ Court will be reduced from 40 to 10 per day with immediate effect, with only the couple and two witnesses allowed inside the wedding venue.

