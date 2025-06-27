Zimbabwean Among Residents Forced to Flee Home in Eastbourne Bomb Scare
Zimbabwean Among Residents Forced to Flee Home in Eastbourne Bomb Scare

  27/06/2025
A Zimbabwean woman was among dozens of residents evacuated from their homes in Eastbourne following a terrifying bomb scare on Hyde Road this afternoon.

Kudzi Muringani, who lives in the affected area, fled her home with only a suitcase and a bag of valuables as police sealed off the street and called in bomb disposal experts.

“I’m panicking. I’m just scared,” she said. “I took my valuables with me because I’m just not sure what’s happening. It’s really sinking in and is a cause of concern.”

Police said a suspicious package had been reported, prompting immediate evacuations and a large-scale emergency response. Residents praised the swift actions of authorities but said the uncertainty left many shaken.

Ms Muringani, originally from Zimbabwe, said she would stay with her brother or close friends until it was safe to return home.

Sussex Police have not yet confirmed whether the package was an actual threat, but investigations are ongoing. No injuries have been reported so far. The incident has raised concerns about public safety and emergency preparedness in local neighbourhoods.

More updates are expected later today.

