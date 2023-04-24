Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Zimbabwean Banker Worked As A Security Guard in UK

A Zimbabwean banker, Jeff Madzingo, has revealed that after moving to the United Kingdom (UK) for a post-graduate program, he was unable to secure a banking job and had to work as a security guard.

He made the remarks at the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) England edition held in London where he brought the jacket from his former security job on stage.

Despite this setback, he persevered and used his time as a security guard to study and obtain professional qualifications in mortgages and insurance.

Jeff Madzingo started a business that helped many people in the diaspora buy their first homes or create property portfolios. Later, he founded an innovative insurance product called Diaspora Insurance, which has grown into a multi-million dollar business over 13 years. The company operates not only in the UK and Zimbabwe diaspora but also in more than ten other African countries.

Diaspora Insurance offers more than traditional funeral policies by responding to the evolving needs of transnational diasporan communities.

Diaspora Insurance’s Funeral Cash Plan offers policyholders cash payments in hard currency within 24 hours of providing proof of death. The policy covers funeral expenses and ranges from £/€/US$/AU$/CA$2,500.00 to 20,000.00 per life, depending on the policyholder’s country of residence.

The policy can cover burial abroad, repatriation, reverse repatriation, or cremation. Policyholders can cover themselves and their relatives worldwide without medical exams. The policy is available as a single, family, or group funeral cash plan.

Diaspora Insurance, authorized and regulated by the FCA in the UK, covers 13 African nationalities and has paid over US$4,000,000.00 to bereaved families.

