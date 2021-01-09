Zimbabwean Border Jumper Killed, Eaten By Crocodiles At Limpopo River

The body of a suspected border jumper, thought to be of a Zimbabwean national, was recently discovered in the shallow waters inside the Limpopo River’s banks.

According to the NewsHawks, the Zimbabwean national was attacked, killed and partly eaten by a crocodile in Beitbridge at the crocodile-infested Limpopo River while trying to cross to South Africa.

Hundreds of Zimbabweans use illegal crossing points to and from South Africa almost daily either to buy groceries and seek medical care or to work in that country’s informal sector.

Meanwhile, reports from South Africa indicate that scores of Zimbabweans are currently stranded at Ha-Tshirundu village in Malala Drift along the Beitbridge border fence.

This comes after the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployed a chopper to fly over the Limpopo River to keep an eye on border jumpers and prevent illegal crossings.

Note: The image of the victim’s partly eaten body is too graphic to publish.