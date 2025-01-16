Zimbabwean Delegation Led by Minister Daniel Garwe Engages Russia on Mbare Musika Redevelopment

Harare, Zimbabwe – A high-level Zimbabwean delegation, led by Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe, has traveled to Russia to engage in bilateral talks aimed at exploring potential partnerships for the redevelopment of Mbare Musika, Zimbabwe’s iconic market and one of Harare’s busiest hubs.

The meeting, attended by a full delegation of cabinet members, signifies Zimbabwe’s commitment to modernizing infrastructure in its urban centers. Mbare Musika, often described as the heartbeat of Harare, serves as a critical trading and transportation hub for the country. However, it has long struggled with outdated infrastructure, congestion, and health hazards due to poor sanitation and overcrowding.

Bilateral Cooperation

The discussions in Russia are expected to focus on investment opportunities, knowledge exchange, and the potential incorporation of modern architectural designs to transform Mbare Musika into a world-class marketplace.

Minister Garwe highlighted the strategic importance of the initiative, stating:

“Mbare Musika is not just a market but a lifeline for Zimbabwean businesses. Its redevelopment is crucial for improving livelihoods and promoting economic growth.”

Why Russia?

Russia has been increasing its presence in African economic development through strategic partnerships in infrastructure projects, energy, and technology. Zimbabwe, as one of Russia’s key allies in Africa, has been strengthening its bilateral ties with Moscow in recent years, particularly in areas of urban development and capacity building.

Key Goals for Mbare Musika

Modernized Infrastructure Build sustainable structures with improved facilities. Sanitation and Safety Upgrade waste management systems to tackle long-standing health concerns. Transportation Efficiency Enhance the transport network to ease congestion and streamline operations.

Public Reactions

While the move has drawn praise from some quarters as a proactive step in improving Zimbabwe’s infrastructure, it has also faced criticism for the size of the delegation involved in the talks. Critics have questioned the cost implications of sending an entire cabinet team overseas for the discussions.

One resident of Harare commented:

“It’s great to see the government focusing on Mbare Musika, but was it necessary to take so many officials for the meeting? The funds could have been better used on actual redevelopment.”

Next Steps

The outcome of the talks is expected to be shared in the coming weeks, with potential partnerships and timelines for redevelopment being key deliverables. The government has reassured the public that the project will prioritize local job creation and improved livelihoods for those dependent on Mbare Musika.