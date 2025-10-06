Zimbabwean Doctor Convicted of Fraud Barred from Returning to Medical Practice in UK

A children’s doctor previously struck off for fraud and drink-driving has been refused permission to return to medical practice after a tribunal ruled that he still poses a potential risk to patients.

Dr Collen Nkomo, formerly a locum GP who also worked shifts at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, was removed from the medical register in 2018 following convictions for fraud and drink-driving offences.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) said Dr Nkomo had not fully acknowledged the seriousness of his past misconduct and that his clinical skills may have deteriorated during his years away from practice.

The tribunal heard that in 2017, Dr Nkomo was handed a 20-month suspended prison sentence after lying to the Child Support Agency to avoid paying more than £40,000 in child maintenance, falsely claiming he was not working in the UK. He also failed to inform the General Medical Council (GMC) of his convictions for drink-driving, driving without a licence, and failing to cooperate with a breath test in 2015.

After his initial removal, Dr Nkomo’s appeal to the High Court was dismissed. In his latest bid for reinstatement, he described his actions as “despicable, crass, and the result of foolishness and bad judgment.”

He told the panel he had kept his medical knowledge up to date by completing a Master’s degree in drug design, watching the TV series GPs Behind Closed Doors, and informally examining friends and family “with their consent.”

However, the MPTS found his evidence of professional development to be “inconsistent and incomplete” and ruled that he had not demonstrated full insight or remediation.

The tribunal concluded that restoring Dr Nkomo to the register would “undermine public confidence in the medical profession” and that his return could place “patients at risk.”

Dr Nkomo will have to wait 12 months before he can make another application for reinstatement.