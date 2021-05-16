Zimbabwean duo in 1 million Pula heist

TWO Zimbabwean men are languishing in a Botswana prison after being arrested for armed robbery where a local businessman lost cash and valuables worth 1 million Pula in Gaborone.

Castro Ncube (34) and Shylock Makoni (39) were arrested in dramatic fashion after they allegedly attacked and brutalised businessman, Ish Handa, and his wife on April 28.

The duo and their Motswana accomplice, Kabo Matlhatsi (39), appeared before the village magistrates’ court in Gaborone facing charges of armed robbery.

The gang was denied bail by magistrate Tshepo Thedi.

The trio and five others, who are still at large, are accused of robbing Handa of property worth about P1 million including a Mercedes Benz vehicle.

In a statement, the Botswana Police Service said: “Two Zimbabwean males, Castro Ncube aged 34 years residing at Tsolamosese, Shylock Makoni (39), a resident of Gabane and a Motswana male, Kabo Matlhatsi, also aged 39 of White City in Gaborone were yesterday (04/05/2021) arraigned before the village magistrate court in Gaborone for robbery which occurred on or about 28th April 2021.

“The trio was arrested on May 2, 2021 after attacking and robbing a 76-year-old man of property worth over P1 million at Gaborone North.

“The stolen property included amongst others, a Mercedes Benz car, cash, jewellery and cellphones.

“The police have since recovered some of the stolen property.

“The accused persons are remanded in prison and they will appear again for mention on 19th May 2021.

“Meanwhile, police are in hot pursuit of five others who are still at large in connection with the same offence.”