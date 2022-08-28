Zimbabwean farmer abducted by terrorists in Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria – Terrorists have reportedly killed a soldier and abducted a Zimbabwean farmer in a farm located at Anchau town of Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mohammed Jalige, promised journalists that he would find out the details.

However; a local told journalists that ” one of the civilians abducted is a Zimbabwean national while the other victim is a Nigerian.”

According to the Local,” the bandits invaded the company around 1:30pm on Wednesday. A vigilante working in the community identified the Zimbabwean as one Mr Charles Choko.”

”They attacked and killed a soldier working in the company’s farm and also kidnapped one Mr Charles Choko from Zimbabwe and one Yusuf Aliyu Bello from Kano state.”

“I saw a team of security agencies on Friday ‎going into the nearby bush in search of the victims”, he said.

Source: The Vanguard