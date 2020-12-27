Zimbabwean gov’t urges journalists who attended recent media workshop to test for COVID-19

HARARE (Xinhua) — The Zimbabwe government has requested all journalists and allied professionals who attended a recent media workshop in Gweru, Midlands Province, to get tested for COVID-19 following the death of a union leader on Dec. 23.

Secretary-General of the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists Foster Dongozi died two weeks after attending the workshop. His death came less than three weeks after that of broadcaster Janet Munyaka, who also succumbed to COVID-19 on Dec. 5.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said Saturday that all those who had been in contact with Dongozi should go for testing.

“All members of the media, and allied professionals who had contact with Mr. Foster Dongozi within two weeks of his tragic demise are required to go for testing at Harare Central Fire Station for COVID-19.

“We will advise of centers in Gweru and Bulawayo doing the same test,” Mangwana said on Twitter.

There has been a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths lately, with 94 new cases and two deaths being reported on Christmas Day.

To date, the country has recorded 12,880 cases, including 341 deaths.