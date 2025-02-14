Zimbabwean Hotel Manager Jailed for £623,462 Credit Card Fraud in UK

Edinburgh, Scotland – A former hotel manager, Blessing Bere (49), has been sentenced to one year in prison after being found guilty of stealing customers’ credit card details and using them for fraudulent purchases. The case, which involved over £623,462 in fraudulent transactions, has raised serious concerns about financial security in the UK hospitality industry.

How the Fraud Was Exposed

The scam came to light in May 2022 when a hotel guest noticed an unauthorized transaction on his AMEX credit card. The charge was flagged by LNER’s fraud prevention team, which alerted authorities after confirming the tickets were purchased fraudulently.

Bere attempted to use the tickets on a London to Edinburgh train but was removed from the train at Doncaster Station, where he was met by British Transport Police (BTP) officers.

Investigation and Arrest

When police searched Bere, they found multiple credit card authorization forms from the hotel, containing customers’ personal and financial details. Further investigations revealed that Bere had attempted to purchase several train tickets using different stolen credit cards.

Detectives uncovered additional charges totaling nearly £250 linked to another customer’s card. Bere was subsequently arrested and charged with fraud.

Authorities React to the Fraud Case

British Transport Police (BTP)

Detective Kristene Lawrence from BTP said:

“Bere was in a position of trust. Customers believed their credit card details were safe, but he used them fraudulently. His conviction serves as a strong warning that financial crime will not go unpunished.”

LNER Fraud Prevention Team

Peter Craggs, Senior Fraud Prevention Manager at LNER, praised the investigation:

“We take fraud very seriously and work closely with the authorities. This case shows how our fraud detection systems help protect customers and bring offenders to justice.”

Key Takeaways from the Case

✔️ Fraudulent Transactions: Bere stole guests’ credit card details and made unauthorized purchases.

✔️ Advanced Fraud Detection: LNER’s fraud system flagged the suspicious transactions.

✔️ Legal Consequences: Bere was sentenced to one year in prison at Carlisle Crown Court.

✔️ Customer Data Breach: The case highlights the need for stronger financial security in hotels and public transport systems.

How to Protect Yourself from Credit Card Fraud

✅ Monitor your bank statements regularly for unusual transactions.

✅ Use virtual credit cards or enable two-factor authentication.

✅ Never share card details over the phone or with unverified businesses.

✅ Report suspicious charges immediately to your bank.

Conclusion

This case underscores the importance of financial security and fraud prevention in the UK hospitality industry. Thanks to LNER’s fraud alert system, police were able to identify and arrest Bere before more victims were affected.