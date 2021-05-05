Zimbabwean launches All-In-One-business digital application

Tirivashe Mundondo

A Zimbabwean entrepreneur has launched a one-stop- digital application which will transform organisations in as far as professionalism and efficiency are concerned.

The application codenamed Workzuite is meant to digitalise, manage and transform companies to make them efficience and better in today’s fast-paced business environment.

Proudly Zimbabwean, Workzuite is an all-in-one business management platform built for solo, small and medium businesses. It is an intuitive solution that provides robust applications to help users manage businesses, work closely with customers, and collaborate with teams, all from one place. The platform is renowned as a reliable productivity solution that is organized and user-friendly.

The app ensures that every step of one’s interaction with consumers goes smoothly and efficiently in order to increase the overall profits. The software gathers customer data from multiple channels and stores detailed information on overall purchase history, personal info, and even purchasing behavior patterns.

Workzuite software allows businesses to focus on their company’s relationships with customers, colleagues, suppliers, etc. With a professional CRM in place, it becomes much easier to find new customers, win their trust, provide qualified support, and provide additional services throughout the relationship.



The best part about Workzuite’s system is that almost any organizational unit can benefit from it — from sales and customer service to recruiting, marketing, and business development. The Workzuite software gives a better way to manage external relationships.

Storing all customer information in one place, recording service issues, identifying sales opportunities, managing marketing campaigns — these are just a few capabilities that Workzuite can offer. One can even mistake it for an updated version of Pastel.



It is a deeply customizable application that provides everything its users need from projects and tasks to proposals and invoicing tools. The software eliminates the need to juggle between multiple apps or manage numerous subscriptions to run a business. Workzuite provides all the tools in a single platform while enabling users to connect their existing apps with a click of a button.

In an interview Workzuite co-founder Tirivashe Mundondo said “We developed Workzuite primarily as a solution to our Customer Relationship Management, Project and Financial Books management. You will find that most companies use a lot of different apps, for an example one to manage payroll, one to manage productivity, projects etc and maybe another software for accounting.”

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

“Our thinking was, wouldn’t it be amazing if you could have all these funtions in one platform. It would be a seamless integrated experience which would also bring unparralled efficiency to the business. After deploying the software inhouse at TBGA, I then got together with Victor Janhi, an internal developer to start an offshoot startup – Workzuite,” he said.

“The software is currently available for free in BETA mode where we are using user feedback to improve it before the subsequent commercial launch. We are looking at providing a very affordable software for SMEs.”

“The new application, if adopted by organizations will make businesses more professional, faster, and better, so teamwork is efficient, and customers can get what they need when they need it.”

Mundondo also said “As digital services become widely used, the Workzuite team has seen it possible and worthy to create a CRM software that is Workzuite.”

“Workzuite is a customer relationship management software, which helps you to manage all your company’s relationships and interactions with customers and potential customers,” he said.

“Digital transformation is the next move for enterprises to stay competitive and equipped for the future.”

“Having traveled the journey from STARTUP, at some point we wanted something integrated that would allow us to manage our books, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Human Resources Management (HRM) (CLOUD) Documentation, (Project) Management, Task Management, Email, Calendar, etc and after going through the various available tools, we realized it was a serious cost to subscribe to all these apps individually.”

“Being the entrepreneurs we are, we started a project to build our own system that does that for us. We thought it would take a couple of months but it has been more than a year now. We don’t believe we already have a perfect product, I mean what is ever perfect? But we have a working solution and we want to continue improving it. We also realize that so many small and medium businesses will benefit from having such a tool and as we fine-tune it, we have decided to offer a free unlimited trial to anyone who needs it during the BETA phase.”

“We are proud to introduce our new SAAS platform that enables you to manage all your business processes from one application. Workzuite™ gives you the power to make work better, so teamwork is efficient and customers can get what they need, when they need it.

So, what is Workzuite™?

Workzuite™ is an all-in-one business management platform built for solo, small and medium businesses. It is an intuitive solution that provides robust applications to help users manage businesses, work closely with customers, and collaborate with teams, all from one place. The platform is renowned as a reliable productivity solution that is organized and easy to use.

Workzuite™ is a deeply customizable application that provides everything its users need from projects and tasks to proposals and invoicing tools. The software eliminates the need to juggle between multiple apps or manage numerous subscriptions to run a business. Workzuite provides all the tools in a single platform while enabling users to connect their existing apps with a click of a button.

Overview of Workzuite Features and Benefits

The following features and more are included in the Workzuite™ platform:

Tasks management

Time tracking

Project management

Invoicing

Proposals & contracts management

CRM

Calendar

Inbox

WorkDrive

HRM

Easy to use

Workzuite™ is an easy-to-use business management solution. The product provides features that can be re-envisioned and customized to suit your way of working. Whether you are managing a single business or multiple businesses, the solution allows you to switch between businesses from a single login.

Painless time tracking

Time is a limited resource that should be managed effectively. Workzuite™ provides a powerful time tracker that allows you to monitor time anywhere, anytime. The platform provides real-time stats such as total time logged, paid and unpaid, and billable and nonbillable time. It also offers time sheets that enable you to visualize your employee’s time entries against each task. The time sheets are print friendly and can be downloaded as editable XLSX files.

Powerful CRM

Workzuite™ provides a reliable CRM module. The module allows you to build better relationships in a bid to increase efficiency and revolutionize workflows. It enables you to invite and add people to collaborate on projects. Every person or company you add is assigned a comprehensive profile that includes all the details you need to know.

Streamlined communication

Workzuite™ comes with a robust inbox. This inbox provides reliable tools that streamline communication and enhance collaboration. Features such as live chat, snooze, canned responses, email sync, and instant direct messages simplify communications and, ultimately, business management.

How much does it cost?

Workzuite™ has been launched in BETA version for now. In software lifecycle, BETA is the stage before a full launch where a software is opened for free accesses to allow engineering perfection by learning from actual software usage. At this stage we are offering a full access free usage, and no credit card is required. Pricing will be communicated before the commercial launch.

Click here to sign up for free.

https://workzuite.io/authentication/register