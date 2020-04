Zimbabwean Man Dies Of COVID-19 After Visiting Family In UK

Benjamin Mudavanhu, 53, has died of covid-19 after he was admitted to a hospital in Birmingham, UK. Benjamin, who was a lecturer in Saudi Arabia, was visiting his family who live in Birmingham.

Family has told Zimbo LIVE TV that Benjamin complained of difficulties in breathing before he was admitted to hospital where he died.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

His family posted the following obituary on Facebook.

