Zimbabwean man handed 10-year sentence for R12m fraud at KwaZulu-Natal hotel

A former hotel bookkeeper has been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for defrauding his KwaZulu-Natal employer of R12 million.

Fungai Desire Makunde

The Estcourt Regional Court sentenced Fungai Desire Makunde, 41, on 555 counts of fraud on Tuesday.

The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Pietermaritzburg arrested Makunde in 2019 due to his fraudulent activities at the Champagne Castle Hotel. The transactions happened between December 2014 and January 2019, the court heard.

At the time of the offences, Makunde was a bookkeeper at the hotel, Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said.

“He made fraudulent transactions of more than R12 million and diverted funds meant for hotel suppliers and creditors to his personal bank accounts. The court found [Makunde] guilty as charged,” Ramovha said.-News24