Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Arts & Lifestyle Zimbabwean medical student dies in Poland
Arts & LifestyleHealth & Fitness

Zimbabwean medical student dies in Poland

by reporter263
written by reporter263
Michelle Chido Kaondera

The body of a 23-year-old Zimbabwean medical student who died in Poland after a short illness arrived yesterday for burial in the country.

The student, Michelle Chido Kaondera who was in her second year had wished to come and work in the country after finishing her education in Poland.

In an interview, her father Mr Anthony Kaondera said he was still shocked by the death of his daughter.

“She died after a short illness after being diagnosed with a brain haemorrhage. She was a very intelligent young girl who had a bright future.

“She was our future doctor whose wish was to come back home and assist in the medical fraternity,” he said.

data-full-width="">

She said Michelle will be buried tomorrow at Glen Forest around 11am.-Herald

You may also like

Disaster as massive fire burns down Kutama College hostel

Popular actress ‘Mai Sorobhi’ dies

Kariba Triplets Named After Mnangagwa

Mai Titi Reveals Why She Burnt Her Wedding Gown

American Actress  Publicly Proposes To Trevor Noah 

WHY ALWAYS HIM?. . . DJ Towers is a serial troublemaker

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Zimbabwean medical student dies in Poland
Disaster as massive fire burns down Kutama College hostel
Popular actress ‘Mai Sorobhi’ dies
WATCH| Prophet Angel ‘Accurately’ Predicts Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!