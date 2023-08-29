Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Crime & Courts Zimbabwean Student Held After Bullet Found in Her Bag at Mumbai Airport
Crime & CourtsWorld NewsZimbabwe

Zimbabwean Student Held After Bullet Found in Her Bag at Mumbai Airport

by reporter263
written by reporter263

20-year-old Zimbabwean woman, who has enrolled herself in a college in India, was arrested after a bullet was found in her bag at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said on Tuesday.

The official from Sahar police station said the woman, identified as Progress Marumbwa, claimed that the bullet was planted in her bag.

The woman was to proceed to Ludhiana to pursue her first-year BSc (Medical Lab Science) in a college.


However, the security staff found a bullet in her bag. “She was brought to the police station and arrested under the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway,” the official added.

data-full-width="">

You may also like

Rape victim insists Charles Guvamatanga raped her

Herentals’ Innocent Benza revels in historic political breakthrough

Emmerson Mnangagwa wins second term as Zimbabwe president

Zimbabwe braces for close election as early parliamentary results come in

Themba Mliswa loses Seat In Parliament as Norton Voters Reject Independent Candidate

Thousands rally to support Nelson Chamisa ahead of elections

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Rape victim insists Charles Guvamatanga raped her
Herentals’ Innocent Benza revels in historic political breakthrough
Zimbabwean Student Held After Bullet Found in Her Bag at Mumbai Airport
Emmerson Mnangagwa wins second term as Zimbabwe president

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!