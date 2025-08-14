Zimbabwean Student in Critical Condition After Brutal Attack at Bathinda University

Bathinda, India – A 22-year-old student from Zimbabwe is fighting for his life after a violent attack at Guru Kashi University in Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda district, Punjab.

The victim, identified as Ziweya Leeroy, who has been pursuing a BSc in Radiology and Imaging Technology since 2023, sustained severe head injuries during the assault on Wednesday afternoon. He was rushed to AIIMS Bathinda after initial treatment at Talwandi Sabo Civil Hospital proved insufficient due to the seriousness of his condition.

According to preliminary reports, Leeroy was involved in an altercation with a university guard on Tuesday. While it remains unclear whether the guard is directly linked to the assault, police have detained a suspect and launched a full investigation.

Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal confirmed that officers were alerted to the incident at 4 p.m. and are treating the matter with utmost urgency. “We have detained a suspect and are carrying out a thorough probe. Doctors are conducting an MRI scan to assess the extent of the head injury. An FIR has been registered under attempted murder charges,” SSP Kondal stated.

The shocking incident has sparked concern among the international student community in Punjab, with calls for greater safety measures and a transparent investigation to ensure justice for the victim.