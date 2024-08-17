Zimbabwean Tycoon Edd Branson Acquires Fortune Africa Magazine

In a significant move that’s set to shake up Africa’s media landscape, Zimbabwean businessman and philanthropist Edd Branson has successfully acquired Fortune Africa Magazine, a leading publication renowned for its comprehensive economic and political coverage across the continent.

About the Acquisition

The acquisition brings the Johannesburg-headquartered magazine under the umbrella of Edd Branson Publishers, the businessman’s investment portfolio. With satellite offices in 10 other African countries, Fortune Africa Magazine is poised to leverage Branson’s business acumen and vision for growth.

Magazine’s Value and Reach

Fortune Africa Magazine, valued at approximately R50 million, boasts an impressive readership of over 100 million. This extensive reach underscores the publication’s significant influence in shaping economic and political narratives across Africa.

Continuity and Potential Changes

Managing Editor Nick Wilson has confirmed the acquisition and assured that job security for existing staff will be a top priority. While the magazine plans to maintain its tradition of providing insightful analysis on key continental issues, there are indications that strategic and editorial adjustments may be introduced to enhance the publication’s business approach.

Possible Relocation

Industry insiders speculate that as part of Branson’s vision for the magazine, the head office might be relocated. Potential new locations being discussed include Zimbabwe, Branson’s home country, or Lusaka, Zambia. However, no official announcement has been made regarding this potential move.

Looking Ahead

This acquisition marks a new chapter for Fortune Africa Magazine. With Branson’s business expertise and the magazine’s established reputation, stakeholders are watching closely to see how this partnership will shape the future of economic and political reporting in Africa.

The deal not only represents a significant personal achievement for Edd Branson but also signals growing confidence in Africa’s media industry. As the continent continues to gain prominence on the global stage, the role of publications like Fortune Africa in providing nuanced, in-