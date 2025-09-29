Zimbabwean, ‘UK’s first grower of white maize’ gets royal visit

A farmer, who started growing white maize after struggling to find the staple crop he had eaten growing up, was visited by the Princess Royal.

David Mwanaka, 60, moved to the UK from Zimbabwe more than 20 years ago and started growing traditional Zimbabwean vegetables on an allotment.

Demand for the produce grew, and he later secured 500 acres of land in Landbeach, Cambridgeshire, where people travelled from across the UK to visit.

“I was the first farmer to grow white maize in the country, for a single reason, because I wanted to eat white maize,” said Mr Mwanaka, who said it had a short shelf life, so could not be imported.

Image source, John Devine/BBC: Mr Mwanaka grows and sells white maize, along with other exotic crops like horned melon (pictured) and pumpkin leaves

He started growing produce in Enfield, north London, before securing a farm tenancy with Cambridgeshire County Council in 2022.

Mr Mwanaka now has almost 500 acres of land where he grows white maize, along with other exotic crops like horned melon and pumpkin leaves.

“[White maize corn] has a very short shelf life, just one day, so you can’t import it from another country,” he said.

“That’s why I started growing it in this country.

“We have people come from all over for white maize, as far down as Bournemouth and some from Scotland. We also do a delivery service.”

Image source,John Devine/BBC: Perpetual Gumbo travelled to the farm shop from Chatham in Kent, which took almost two hours

Perpetual Gumbo,19, has driven to the farm shop from Chatham in Kent.

“It took us like two hours to get here,” she said.

“White maize is so iconic and I can’t get it like this anywhere else… straight from the farm.

“It feels like you’re in Zimbabwe, it takes you straight home.”

Christine Chimhuka, 31, travelled to the shop from New Malden in London and made the trip up about three times during the summer months.

“I found it through Facebook about 10 years ago, so I’ve been coming here since then,” she said.

“Every year, we can’t wait. I’m always calling and asking when it is ready. I told my family I’m coming… they have sent their orders through from WhatsApp.”

Image source,Cambridgeshire County Council: Princess Anne met David Mwanaka and his wife Brenda

Princess Anne visited the farm on 19 September and planted a peach tree to mark the occasion.

Mr Mwanaka thanked her for supporting farming, and he spoke about the importance of encouraging young people into the industry.

“It was really a highlight of my career to have her come to encourage, support and watch,” he said.

“She is so down to Earth, I couldn’t believe it.”

Source: BBC