Zimbabwean university bans mini-skirts, cleavage on campus

The Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) has banned the wearing of mini-skirts, shorts and tight-fitting clothing by female students on campus.

In a notice to students dated September 3, the Chinhoyi-based university directed female students to dress modestly, specifying that anything “5cm above the knees” was inappropriate.

It said: “ZEGU encourages students to develop a lasting philosophy of good dressing and grooming. Therefore, take care of the following principle: Tight clothing (e.g, skin tights, leg-ins) cut offs/miniskirts (anything more than 5cm above the knees), shorts, slippers, tops that reveal breasts and cleavages, backouts, crop-tops/stomach-outs, bandeau, see-troughs and other kinds of inappropriate clothing are not allowed on campus (especially classes and church services) and other related off campus functions.”

The notice signed by the registrar Innocent Chinyemba said “lecturers can bar students from attending lectures if they are not dressed appropriately.”

“Select and wear clothing which gives dignity and an expression of our God-given ability to appreciate beauty, creativity, harmony and good taste,” the university further counselled.

Tapiwanashe Chiriga, the secretary general of the Zimbabwe National Students Union said: “They are dictating to students what to and what not to wear. It’s utterly ridiculous.”

Source – zimlive