A Go-fund me initiative to raise funds to facilitate the repatriation of Divine Mupoperi, a young nurse who died in the United Kingdom has kicked off.

Divine Mupoperi

Divine relocated to the UK in Nov 2021,. However, information at hand indicates that she died in her sleep on January 9, 2022 from suspected seizure. She is survived by her 12 year old daughter & twins who are 16 months old.



To donate funds for Divine’s repatriation, Click the Go-Fund me link HERE

