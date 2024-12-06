Zimbabweans in UK Face Chibuku Shortage Amid High Demand

Zimbabweans in the UK are finding it increasingly difficult to get their hands on Chibuku, the beloved traditional sorghum beer. The popular drink, synonymous with gatherings and nostalgia for home, is now out of stock in most online stores that specialize in African imports. This shortage has sparked widespread frustration within the diaspora community.

Skyrocketing Demand, Rising Costs

The scarcity of Chibuku comes amid a surge in demand fueled by the arrival of new cohorts of Zimbabwean workers under the UK’s Care Worker Visa scheme. This influx has not only bolstered the size of the Zimbabwean community but also reignited the appetite for products from home, including staple beverages like Chibuku.

Prices for the drink have also soared, with the cost per unit climbing from an average of £6.50 earlier this year to as high as £10.50 on some platforms before stocks ran out. Shipping fees and post-Brexit import tariffs further compound the costs for distributors, making the drink even more expensive for consumers.

One Zimbabwean shop owner in London, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “We are trying to meet the demand, but supply chains are stretched. Importing Chibuku is not only expensive but also subject to long delays, and the rising cost of living in the UK means people are willing to pay a premium for a taste of home.”

Community Discontent

For many, Chibuku is more than just a drink—it’s a cultural touchstone. The shortage has left fans of the brew scrambling for alternatives. Some have turned to homebrewing, attempting to recreate the sorghum-based recipe in their kitchens, though the results are rarely the same.

Others are venting their frustration online, with one Twitter user posting, “I can find Italian wine and German beer in every corner shop, but not Chibuku? It’s like being denied a piece of my identity!”

Hope for a Solution

Importers are working to address the shortage. Some distributors have hinted that larger shipments are expected in time for the festive season, though they warn prices may remain high due to continued supply chain challenges.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean restaurants and social hubs are seizing the opportunity to expand their offerings. One Birmingham-based café is planning a tasting event featuring locally sourced alternatives to Chibuku, hoping to fill the gap.

For now, Zimbabweans in the UK can only hope that their beloved Chibuku will soon return to shelves—before it becomes a rare luxury instead of an everyday delight.