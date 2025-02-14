Zimbabwe’s CIO Considered Assassinating Opposition Leader Nelson Chamisa, Report Claims

In a sensational revelation, United Kingdom-based investigative unit Dug Up has unearthed shocking claims that Zimbabwe’s feared Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) considered assassinating opposition leader Nelson Chamisa in 2020, intending to attribute his death to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chamisa, who was widely regarded as the front-runner in Zimbabwe’s 2023 presidential election, was reportedly seen as the biggest threat to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s bid for a second term. The Dug Up investigation further details how former CIO Director General (DG) Isaac Moyo lost his position, allegedly due to internal strife and his refusal to authorize political assassinations.

Inside the Alleged Assassination Plot

According to Dug Up, a highly classified CIO document dated February 15, 2021, outlined a covert proposal suggesting that opposition figures, including Chamisa, could be eliminated under the cover of the Covid-19 crisis. The proposal, allegedly drafted by the CIO’s operative division, aimed to mask politically motivated killings as pandemic-related deaths.

However, Moyo reportedly refused to approve the plan, leading to mounting opposition from within the intelligence agency. His subordinates deemed him “too nice to lead the CIO”, arguing that his leadership style posed a direct risk to Mnangagwa’s presidency.

Moyo’s Downfall: Internal Rebellion Within CIO

The investigative piece suggests that Moyo’s fate was sealed as early as 2020, with high-ranking officials within the CIO lobbying President Mnangagwa to dismiss him. The key argument was that Moyo, who was previously a diplomat, lacked the ruthlessness required for intelligence operations.

Moyo’s refusal to sanction covert operations against opposition leaders allegedly triggered heated confrontations within Zimbabwe’s Joint Operations Command (JOC). A particularly intense meeting saw Moyo’s deputies directly challenge his leadership, accusing him of failing to protect the ruling party’s interests.

“Moyo found out about the assassination proposal and, in a heated JOC meeting, blasted his juniors. Provincial directors who attended told Dug Up that it was explosive, with deputies flat out telling him: ‘You are not an operative,’” the report states.

Reforms That Led to Moyo’s Ouster

Moyo’s tenure at the CIO was marked by internal reforms that reportedly upset many within the agency. According to sources, he implemented strict accountability measures, including:

Mandatory surrendering of identity cards at the end of shifts to prevent misuse.

at the end of shifts to prevent misuse. Requiring detailed reports on cases of excessive force.

Restricting the carrying of weapons within CIO facilities.

These reforms were deeply unpopular with operatives accustomed to operating with minimal oversight. By 2022, Moyo was actively seeking an exit, but his departure was only finalized earlier this year when he was replaced by Fulton Mangwanya.

Chamisa’s Survival and the Future of Zimbabwean Politics

Then the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Chamisa survived multiple assassination attempts leading up to the 2023 elections. The revelation that state security forces may have actively considered eliminating him raises serious concerns about the state of democracy and political violence in Zimbabwe.

The Mnangagwa administration has yet to respond to these explosive claims. However, if verified, they could deepen the growing concerns about human rights abuses, political repression, and the misuse of state security apparatus in Zimbabwe.

The Dug Up report has cast a spotlight on the dark underbelly of Zimbabwean politics, revealing an alleged state-backed plot to silence opposition voices. While Moyo’s tenure at the CIO may have ended, the revelations suggest that the battle for power within Zimbabwe’s intelligence and political landscape is far from over.

