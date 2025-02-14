Zimbabwe’s Dr. Anxious Masuka Wins Best Minister in the World Award at Dubai Summit

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries, and Rural Development, Dr. Anxious Masuka, has been honored with the Best Minister in the World award at the ongoing World Government Summit in Dubai.

The prestigious accolade was presented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai. This award is part of the summit’s commitment to recognizing excellence in governance and impactful contributions to global development.

Recognition of Excellence in Governance

The World Government Summit is a premier platform that fosters innovation in governance and highlights outstanding achievements through five distinguished awards:

Best Minister in the World

Innovative Government Solutions Award

Global Best Government Applications Award

Global Government Excellence Award

Best Teacher in the World Award

Dr. Masuka’s recognition underscores his transformative contributions to agriculture, rural development, and climate resilience, aimed at improving the quality of life for Zimbabweans.

Zimbabwe’s Commitment to Sustainable Development

This international recognition highlights Zimbabwe’s government-led initiatives to tackle pressing societal challenges, including sustainable agriculture, food security, and climate change adaptation.

Dr. Masuka’s leadership has been pivotal in advancing:

Climate-smart agricultural programs

Rural community support initiatives

Policies enhancing national food security

Innovation in water and land management

A Track Record of Excellence

Dr. Masuka is no stranger to accolades. Last year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa awarded him Best Performing Minister for the second consecutive year, reinforcing his dedication to Zimbabwe’s agricultural transformation.

His latest global recognition coincides with the Second Republic’s intensified efforts to boost food security, enhance rural livelihoods, and implement sustainable farming practices.

Global Recognition for Zimbabwe’s Progress

The award serves as a testament to Zimbabwe’s growing reputation on the global stage. It highlights the nation’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and resilience in addressing critical challenges in agriculture and rural development.

For more updates on Zimbabwe’s achievements in governance and agriculture, stay tuned to our latest reports on agricultural innovation and climate adaptation strategies.