Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa Rules Out Third Term, Addresses Diaspora in China

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has firmly rejected the possibility of seeking a third term in office, declaring that his presidency will end in 2028 in accordance with constitutional limits. The statement came during an address to the Zimbabwean diaspora community in China, where Mnangagwa is attending the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) 2024 Summit.

“This question of having a third term does not arise, especially under my watch,” Mnangagwa asserted. “No. I am in my second term, and I already know the date I am stepping down. In 2028, I’m going home, and others will take over.”

The President’s unequivocal stance comes amid growing calls within his party, ZANU-PF, for an extension of his presidency beyond the two-term limit. Mnangagwa did not hold back in his criticism of these suggestions, labeling those pushing for a third term as “unpatriotic” and accusing them of harboring “a great hatred for Zimbabwe and her constitutional law.”

Mnangagwa’s comments highlight the internal challenges he faces within ZANU-PF, as he condemned what he described as rampant indiscipline and lawlessness within the party. His strong words underscore a commitment to upholding the constitution and resisting attempts to alter it for political gain.

However, skepticism persists among political observers and opposition figures. Paul Chisveto, a political commentator, expressed doubt about the sincerity of Mnangagwa’s pledge, stating, “We will believe this in 2028. He must spare us the foolery.” Chisveto criticized ZANU-PF’s politics, particularly its approach to succession.

Adding to the debate, pro-opposition critic Nhari Unendoro questioned why Mnangagwa has not addressed the growing calls for a third term from within his party at home, noting, “All the provinces are calling for a third term. Why can’t he address the issue at home to set the record straight?”

Despite these political tensions, Mnangagwa’s meeting with the Zimbabwean diaspora in China provided an opportunity to discuss national development. Diaspora members praised the achievements of the Second Republic, particularly in infrastructure, education, and healthcare. They also raised concerns about challenges faced abroad, including legal issues and economic hardships.

The President assured the diaspora of the government’s commitment to addressing their concerns and emphasized their crucial role in Zimbabwe’s development. He pledged to create an environment that encourages their active involvement in the country’s progress.

As Zimbabwe prepares for the FOCAC 2024 Summit, Mnangagwa’s interaction with the diaspora highlights the importance of inclusive dialogue in the nation-building process. However, it also underscores the ongoing debates over leadership and succession within Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

The coming years will test Mnangagwa’s commitment to his stated position on term limits, as well as his ability to navigate the complex political dynamics within ZANU-PF and the broader Zimbabwean society. As the 2028 deadline approaches, all eyes will be on Zimbabwe to see if this commitment to democratic principles and constitutional limits holds firm.



