Zimbabwe’s New Football Coach Arrives Amid Stadium Crisis

Zimbabwe’s national football team, the Warriors, welcomes German coach Michael Nees as they prepare for crucial AFCON qualifiers. However, the excitement is tempered by ongoing stadium issues that force the team to play ‘home’ games abroad.

Michael Nees Takes Charge of Warriors

Michael Nees, 57, landed in Harare on Wednesday, ready to lead Zimbabwe’s national football team. Key points:

Appointed in July on a two-year contract

Arrival delayed by work permit issues

Official unveiling by Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) set for Thursday

Immediate Challenges for New Warriors Coach

Nees faces a baptism of fire with upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers:

Zimbabwe vs. Kenya – September 6 Zimbabwe vs. Cameroon – September 10

Both ‘home’ matches will be played at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

Nees Brings African Football Expertise

The new Warriors coach isn’t new to African football:

Former head coach for Rwanda national team

Led Seychelles national team

Served as technical adviser for South Africa

This experience could be crucial for Zimbabwe’s AFCON campaign.

Zimbabwe’s Stadium Crisis Continues

The Warriors’ stadium woes persist:

No CAF-approved stadium since September 2022

All international games played at foreign venues

National Sports Stadium renovation ongoing

Why This Situation Raises Eyebrows

The contrast between hiring an international coach and lacking proper infrastructure is stark:

Disconnect between coaching ambitions and stadium realities Questions about resource allocation in Zimbabwean football Unusual challenges for team preparation and morale

Looking Ahead: Zimbabwe’s Football Future

As Nees begins his tenure, the focus is on:

Improving Warriors’ performance in AFCON qualifiers

Resolving stadium issues to bring international football back to Zimbabwe

Balancing short-term goals with long-term infrastructure needs

The coming months will be crucial for Zimbabwe’s football development, both on and off the pitch.