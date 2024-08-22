Zimbabwe’s New Football Coach Arrives Amid Stadium Crisis

Zimbabwe’s national football team, the Warriors, welcomes German coach Michael Nees as they prepare for crucial AFCON qualifiers. However, the excitement is tempered by ongoing stadium issues that force the team to play ‘home’ games abroad.
Michael Nees Takes Charge of Warriors
Michael Nees, 57, landed in Harare on Wednesday, ready to lead Zimbabwe’s national football team. Key points:
- Appointed in July on a two-year contract
- Arrival delayed by work permit issues
- Official unveiling by Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) set for Thursday
Immediate Challenges for New Warriors Coach
Nees faces a baptism of fire with upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers:
- Zimbabwe vs. Kenya – September 6
- Zimbabwe vs. Cameroon – September 10
Both ‘home’ matches will be played at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.
Nees Brings African Football Expertise
The new Warriors coach isn’t new to African football:
- Former head coach for Rwanda national team
- Led Seychelles national team
- Served as technical adviser for South Africa
This experience could be crucial for Zimbabwe’s AFCON campaign.
Zimbabwe’s Stadium Crisis Continues
The Warriors’ stadium woes persist:
- No CAF-approved stadium since September 2022
- All international games played at foreign venues
- National Sports Stadium renovation ongoing
Why This Situation Raises Eyebrows
The contrast between hiring an international coach and lacking proper infrastructure is stark:
- Disconnect between coaching ambitions and stadium realities
- Questions about resource allocation in Zimbabwean football
- Unusual challenges for team preparation and morale
Looking Ahead: Zimbabwe’s Football Future
As Nees begins his tenure, the focus is on:
- Improving Warriors’ performance in AFCON qualifiers
- Resolving stadium issues to bring international football back to Zimbabwe
- Balancing short-term goals with long-term infrastructure needs
The coming months will be crucial for Zimbabwe’s football development, both on and off the pitch.