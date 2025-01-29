Zimbabwe’s Political Showdown: Mnangagwa vs. Chiwenga as Power Struggle Intensifies

Zimbabwe’s political stage is heating up as President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga engage in a fierce power struggle that could redefine the nation’s political trajectory. The clash centers around Mnangagwa’s rumored bid for an unprecedented third term, a move that many see as a violation of Zimbabwe’s constitutional two-term limit. Chiwenga, backed by military allies, is positioning himself to challenge Mnangagwa’s ambitions.

Chiwenga’s Growing Alliance

Vice President Chiwenga, viewed as Mnangagwa’s natural successor when his current term ends in 2028, is reportedly consolidating support within the military and Zanu-PF, Zimbabwe’s ruling party. The military, which played a decisive role in removing Robert Mugabe in 2017 and propelling Mnangagwa to power, has expressed opposition to any efforts to extend Mnangagwa’s presidency beyond constitutional limits.

Chiwenga’s growing faction within the ruling elite has also gained the backing of Zimbabwe’s war veterans. Over the weekend, the veterans publicly demanded Mnangagwa’s immediate resignation, accusing him of unfulfilled promises, corruption, and mismanagement. These ex-combatants, revered for their role in the liberation struggle, wield significant influence in Zimbabwean politics.

Mnangagwa’s Defense

Amid mounting resistance, Mnangagwa has denied any plans for a third term, branding himself a “constitutionalist.” However, many Zimbabweans remain skeptical, pointing to his rise to power via the military coup that ousted Mugabe. Mnangagwa’s insistence on constitutional fidelity has done little to ease fears that he might leverage his authority to remain in power beyond 2028.

Implications for Zimbabwe

The unfolding political showdown has raised concerns over governance, economic stability, and the potential for violence. Political analysts warn that unresolved tensions between the two leaders could create a leadership vacuum, plunging Zimbabwe into further uncertainty.

The involvement of Zimbabwe’s powerful military and the war veterans in opposing Mnangagwa signals a critical turning point. Historically, the military has played a decisive role in Zimbabwe’s political transitions, and their alignment with Chiwenga could significantly impact the outcome of this struggle.

What Lies Ahead?

As the nation watches the escalating rivalry, Zimbabwe’s future hangs in the balance. The stakes are extraordinarily high, with governance reforms, economic recovery, and national stability all depending on how this power struggle is resolved.

With both Mnangagwa and Chiwenga vying for control, the political environment is ripe for significant shifts, potentially reshaping Zimbabwe’s governance framework and regional influence.