Zimbwebwe civil servants get 100% salary increase

GOVERNMENT has approved a 100% salary increment for civil servants.

Finance ministry permanent secretary George Guvamatanga said Covid-19 allowances have also been increased from US$200 to $250 across sectors excluding the health sector.

“The increase in Cushioning and Covid Allowances from $200 to $250 across all sectors with exception to the health sector takes effect on March 1, 2023 for the Security Sector and April 1, 2023 for the rest of the civil service, taking into account March 2023 developments in the sector,” Guvamatanga said.

“The approved review of 100% remuneration to grow ZWL emoluments from deputy director and below for all sectors, take effect on February 1, 2023 for the Security sector and April 1, 2023 for the rest of the civil service.”

Teachers have also been given an additional US$80 monthly teaching allowance.