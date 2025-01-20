Zimpapers Staff Demand Clean-Up Following Leadership Dismissals

Harare, Zimbabwe – The unceremonious dismissal of Zimpapers CEO Pikirayi Deketeke, along with his top allies Farai Matanhire and Tapuwa Mandimutsira, has sparked jubilation among employees at Zimbabwe’s largest state-controlled media house. However, workers believe a deeper overhaul is needed to salvage the struggling organization, plagued by financial mismanagement and operational inefficiencies.

A Call for Accountability and Reform

Zimpapers, which once stood as a media powerhouse, is now facing operational challenges, including:

Low Salaries: Line editors earn less than US$200 per month , with the rest paid in Zimbabwean dollars (ZWG) . Salaries are also delayed.

Line editors earn less than , with the rest paid in . Salaries are also delayed. Poor Resources: Outdated vehicles hinder newsroom operations, while senior management drove top-of-the-range vehicles purchased during their tenure.

Employees are demanding accountability for the alleged mismanagement and extravagant spending by the dismissed leadership. Many are calling for the prosecution of Deketeke and the seizure of his assets to recover funds misappropriated under his leadership.

Forensic Audit Highlights Massive Looting

A forensic audit is expected to uncover widespread corruption and questionable practices during Deketeke’s tenure. Key areas under investigation include:

Workers Demand Further Dismissals

Employees have identified several high-level managers linked to Deketeke’s patronage, calling for their immediate removal:

What’s Next?

Employees are urging President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zimpapers’ board to act swiftly to ensure justice and restore the organization’s reputation. The forensic audit findings are expected to pave the way for prosecutions, asset seizures, and a complete overhaul of the company.

With the winds of change sweeping through Herald House, workers hope for a leaner, more efficient organization that prioritizes journalistic excellence over personal enrichment.