Zimpapers Staff Demand Clean-Up Following Leadership Dismissals

Harare, Zimbabwe – The unceremonious dismissal of Zimpapers CEO Pikirayi Deketeke, along with his top allies Farai Matanhire and Tapuwa Mandimutsira, has sparked jubilation among employees at Zimbabwe’s largest state-controlled media house. However, workers believe a deeper overhaul is needed to salvage the struggling organization, plagued by financial mismanagement and operational inefficiencies.
A Call for Accountability and Reform
Zimpapers, which once stood as a media powerhouse, is now facing operational challenges, including:
- Low Salaries: Line editors earn less than US$200 per month, with the rest paid in Zimbabwean dollars (ZWG). Salaries are also delayed.
- Poor Resources: Outdated vehicles hinder newsroom operations, while senior management drove top-of-the-range vehicles purchased during their tenure.
Employees are demanding accountability for the alleged mismanagement and extravagant spending by the dismissed leadership. Many are calling for the prosecution of Deketeke and the seizure of his assets to recover funds misappropriated under his leadership.
Forensic Audit Highlights Massive Looting
A forensic audit is expected to uncover widespread corruption and questionable practices during Deketeke’s tenure. Key areas under investigation include:
- ZTN Losses: Over US$6 million was sunk into Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) without tangible results. A shady deal with a South African agent for a Multichoice partnership cost the company thousands in commission, while other Zimbabwean stations negotiated directly with the content aggregator.
- Corrupt Procurement: Contracts were awarded at inflated prices to connections, bypassing due diligence.
- Dubai Expo 2020 Trip: Senior management and board members undertook an unnecessary trip to Dubai, further draining resources.
- Personal Gains: Deketeke reportedly padded Zimpapers contracts to fund work on his three-story mansion in Gletywn, which includes an elevator.
- Vehicle Scheme: Senior managers abused a vehicle scheme, including one who secured an US$80,000 facility but purchased a car worth just US$20,000.
- Bank Loans: Zimpapers’ assets were mortgaged to secure loans that may not have benefitted the company.
- Fraudulent Advertising: Ministries were allegedly overcharged through clandestine placement of ads in underperforming publications like BH24 and H-Metro.
Workers Demand Further Dismissals
Employees have identified several high-level managers linked to Deketeke’s patronage, calling for their immediate removal:
- Comfort Mbofana: Head of Broadcasting Division; accused of mismanagement at loss-making units like ZTN.
- Nomsa Nkala: Linked to the US$80,000 vehicle scandal and wielded undue influence due to connections with former board members.
- Linda Muriro: Promoted due to her ties with Deketeke’s wife, despite being deemed incompetent.
- Phillipa Gomo: Failed to innovate in marketing, resulting in the loss of major clients to social media.
- Patience Mhlolo: Oversees underperforming digital revenue; accused of workplace scandals and inefficiency.
- Victoria Ruzvidzo: Herald Editor accused of nepotism and mismanagement, favoring her son for foreign assignments.
- Gorden Mwerenga: Linked to questionable procurement deals.
- Tendai Manzvanzvike: Heads an underperforming archival unit.
- Sarah Tikiwa: Former Zim Travel Editor with a history of substance abuse.
What’s Next?
Employees are urging President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zimpapers’ board to act swiftly to ensure justice and restore the organization’s reputation. The forensic audit findings are expected to pave the way for prosecutions, asset seizures, and a complete overhaul of the company.
With the winds of change sweeping through Herald House, workers hope for a leaner, more efficient organization that prioritizes journalistic excellence over personal enrichment.